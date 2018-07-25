Di Francesco: I'm "Not Bitter" Over Malcom Decision

Eusebio Di Francesco has shrugged aside Roma's inability to land Bordeaux winger Malcom, who opted instead to sign for Barcelona in a dramatic late twist.

The Giallorossi had agreed a €40million fee with Bordeaux for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly set to fly into the Italian capital earlier this week to finalise personal terms.

Di Francesco: "With Malcom, clearly it did not go as we wanted. Now I don't care: we always look forward and will now try to reinforce in another way.



"As for Olsen, he will need to adapt but he has the qualities we were looking for in a goalkeeper."#ASRoma #ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/rTWwEBXZMu — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 24, 2018

But it soon emerged that Barca were interested in hijacking the deal, Malcom deciding on a move to Camp Nou, where he signed a five-year contract after the two clubs settled on a price of €41m.

Malcom described the switch as "a dream" and although Roma sporting director Monchi indicated the club would consider legal action, Di Francesco seemed unperturbed by the developments.

"What happened is easy to explain - but hard to understand."



Sporting director Monchi gives his perspective on the Malcom saga... #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/ElSG2RYZIm — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 24, 2018

"You'd have to ask Monchi about it," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm not bitter, I'm sorry for how things went but if someone is to arrive then an even stronger player will come."