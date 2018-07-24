Barcelona have announced the €41million signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom, who had appeared set to join Serie A side Roma.
The Brazilian attacker has agreed a five-year contract and will undergo his medical tests on Wednesday before joining the Catalan giants on the club's pre-season tour.
Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham were reportedly interested in the 21-year-old but Roma emerged as the most likely contenders for his signature this week.
Bordeaux announced on Monday that a €40m deal had been agreed with Roma, but Malcom reportedly rejected the switch in favour of a move to Camp Nou.