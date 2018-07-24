Español
Barcelona Swoop In And Clinch Malcom Signing

Brazilian winger Malcom appeared on the brink of joining Roma, with both clubs going so far as to confirm an agreement on social media, but has now instead signed for LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Barcelona have announced the €41million signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom, who had appeared set to join Serie A side Roma.

The Brazilian attacker has agreed a five-year contract and will undergo his medical tests on Wednesday before joining the Catalan giants on the club's pre-season tour.

 

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham were reportedly interested in the 21-year-old but Roma emerged as the most likely contenders for his signature this week.

Bordeaux announced on Monday that a €40m deal had been agreed with Roma, but Malcom reportedly rejected the switch in favour of a move to Camp Nou.

