Roma Agree Fee With Bordeaux For Malcom

Bordeaux and Roma have confirmed they have agreed a deal for highly sought after winger Malcom.

Le FC Girondins de Bordeaux vous informe qu’un accord a été trouvé, sous réserve de la signature des documents administratifs, avec l’AS Roma pour le transfert de Malcom. pic.twitter.com/A6AX2WKovl — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) July 23, 2018

#ASRoma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of #Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. pic.twitter.com/MHHr6AswYN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 23, 2018

The 21-year-old Brazilian had 12 goals and seven assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches last season.