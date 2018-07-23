Español
Roma Agree Fee With Bordeaux For Malcom

Roma look to have won the race for the signature of Bordeaux forward Malcom, with both clubs confirming a deal has been agreed.

Bordeaux and Roma have confirmed they have agreed a deal for highly sought after winger Malcom.

 

The 21-year-old Brazilian had 12 goals and seven assists in 32 Ligue 1 matches last season.

