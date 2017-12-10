Español
Jurgen Klopp Argues With Reporter About Everton Penalty

Jurgen Klopp was less than enamoured with line of questioning in post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Everton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was involved in a heated debate with a reporter after his side's controversial 1-1 draw with Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Wayne Rooney cancelled out Mohamed Salah's first-half strike with a penalty 13 minutes from time after Dejan Lovren had bundled Dominic Calvert-Lewin over in the area.

Klopp was furious with Craig Pawson's decision to award a spot-kick and was less than impressed with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison's line of questioning in his post-match interview.

The two went back and forth for more than a minute over the decision with Klopp laughing when Davison said he thought it was "soft, but a penalty"

Klopp said: "Lovren doesn't make a challenge. Calvert-Lewin makes a step. The hand is on the back. If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything?

"I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football. I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously, I am not in the mood to answer questions."

