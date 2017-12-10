Español
On Demand
Premier League
Reuters

Rooney Penalty Secures Point for Everton on Derby Day

Liverpool dominated against Everton but a late Wayne Rooney penalty secured a fortunate draw for Sam Allardyce's side.

OMNISPORT

Wayne Rooney scored a late penalty as Everton claimed an unlikely 1-1 draw against a dominant Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Everton had offered next to no attacking threat in a game they were second best in for large periods but Rooney slammed home from the spot with 14 minutes left after Dejan Lovren had bundled Dominic Calvert-Lewin over in the box, a decision furiously protested by the Liverpool defender.

Mohamed Salah had earlier given Jurgen Klopp's side the lead to continue his sensational season.

The winger curled home a wonderful effort from 15 yards in the 42nd minute to give the hosts a deserved lead and take him above Harry Kane as the Premier League's outright top scorer this season.

The goal was no more than Liverpool deserved in a completely one-sided first half in which Jordan Henderson completed more passes than then entire Everton side combined.

But Salah missed a golden opportunity to put the game to bed with a back-post header shortly after the break and the Toffees took full advantage of that reprieve to maintain Sam Allardyce's unbeaten start to life at the club. 

 

Premier League Wayne Rooney Liverpool Everton Mohamed Salah
Previous Giroud Rescues Last-Gasp Point For Arsenal Against
Read
Giroud Rescues Last-Gasp Point For Arsenal Against Southampton
Next