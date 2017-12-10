Rooney Penalty Secures Point for Everton on Derby Day

OMNISPORT

Wayne Rooney scored a late penalty as Everton claimed an unlikely 1-1 draw against a dominant Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Everton had offered next to no attacking threat in a game they were second best in for large periods but Rooney slammed home from the spot with 14 minutes left after Dejan Lovren had bundled Dominic Calvert-Lewin over in the box, a decision furiously protested by the Liverpool defender.

Mohamed Salah had earlier given Jurgen Klopp's side the lead to continue his sensational season.

The winger curled home a wonderful effort from 15 yards in the 42nd minute to give the hosts a deserved lead and take him above Harry Kane as the Premier League's outright top scorer this season.

The goal was no more than Liverpool deserved in a completely one-sided first half in which Jordan Henderson completed more passes than then entire Everton side combined.

But Salah missed a golden opportunity to put the game to bed with a back-post header shortly after the break and the Toffees took full advantage of that reprieve to maintain Sam Allardyce's unbeaten start to life at the club.