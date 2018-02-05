Sime Vrsaljko Extends Atletico Madrid Deal Until 2022

Sime Vrsaljko has signed an extension to his Atletico Madrid contract, agreeing a new four-year deal with the Liga side.

The Croatia international, who joined the club from Sassuolo in 2016, has committed his future to Atletico to 2022.

Vrsaljko has started nine LaLiga matches this season, with Diego Simeone's men second in the table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

We’re delighted to announce that Sime @Vrsaljko has renewed his contract with Atleti until 2022 pic.twitter.com/9XMNckt4m1 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 5, 2018

"I am very happy to continue growing here," Vrsaljko told Atleti's website.

"I feel very comfortable and I only think about working every day to be important for the team."

Atleti have also confirmed Stefan Savic suffered a Grade 1 muscle injury in his left hamstring during a 1-0 league win over Valencia on Sunday.

Savic joins fellow centre-back Diego Godin on the sidelines after the defender had some of his teeth knocked out in a collision with goalkeeper Neto.

Godin has undergone reconstructive surgery on his mouth as a result, with no timescale placed on his recovery by Atletico.