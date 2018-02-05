Diego Godin has undergone reconstructive surgery on his mouth after the Atletico Madrid defender had some of his teeth knocked out in a sickening collision during Sunday's 1-0 win over Valencia.

Godin took an elbow to the face from Valencia goalkeeper Neto, leaving him bleeding heavily. Television replays appeared to show one of the Uruguay international's teeth flying out of his mouth.

Atleti later confirmed Godin underwent an operation to repair damage to his upper jaw. A timescale is yet to be placed upon his recovery period.

📋 | INJURY UPDATE@diegogodin has suffered a dentoalveolar fracture to three of his maxilla.

➡https://t.co/JuU3dMyGO6 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 4, 2018

"Diego Godin suffered an injury to his face during the match against Valencia," a statement read.

"Our defender has suffered a dentoalveolar fracture to three of his maxilla. He will undergo maxillofacial surgery in the coming days."

Diego Simeone's side also lost fellow centre-back Stefan Savic to a thigh injury before half-time during a victory that left them nine points behind leaders Barcelona and the same distance above Valencia in third.