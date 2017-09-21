On Demand
Home Again: Costa Seals Atletico Return

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea announce agreement to return want-away striker Diego Costa to LaLiga.

The long-speculated deal to finally move Diego Costa away from Chelsea, and back to Madrid for a third stint with Atleti has been finalized.

From Atletico Madrid's official statement:

"Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa. The agreement is pending the formalization of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward. The English club has authorized Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club."

 

