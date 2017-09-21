On Demand
Diego Costa Set For Atletico Madrid Medical As Chelsea Exit Nears

A deal has now reportedly been agreed for Costa totalling €60m (£53m).

Diego Costa is set to finally secure a return to Atletico Madrid, as his Chelsea career nears an end.

A deal has now reportedly been agreed for Costa, and a medical will take place this afternoon with the player already in Madrid.

Spanish reports say a deal of €60m (£53m) has been agreed, including variables, to bring the striker back to Madrid.

It would make Costa the record signing by Atleti, blowing away the €40m that was handed over to Porto for Falcao in 2011.

The Spain international has been in the middle of a transfer saga for much of the summer, with the striker refusing to return to the champions' Cobham training base this summer.

This stance from Costa came after he reportedly received a text message from Antonio Conte saying he would no longer be required at Chelsea. Costa instead remained in Brazil and said he would only leave the London based club for a return to Atleti.

With the Spanish club having a transfer ban in place, Costa would not be able to play for the club until January 2018.

