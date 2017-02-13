Football Crazy
Football Crazy Episode 22 - ‘Cause I Want Mbappe

Monaco teen sensation Kylian Mbappe is sending hearts a flutter in the Football Crazy studio, but fear not, unrequited love won't get in the way of all the latest soccer news being reported.

This week on Football Crazy, Kevin, Kay and Ryan relive another exciting week in soccer, from Barca’s romp to Atletico’s stand and an unlikely hero in the stands of the Burnley/Chelsea game. Plus, an updated version of our power rankings, a song for France’s hottest young striking prospect and the best bromance in soccer: Jermain Defoe and Bradley Lowery.

