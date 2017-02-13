Football Crazy Episode 22 - ‘Cause I Want Mbappe

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kevin, Kay and Ryan relive another exciting week in soccer, from Barca’s romp to Atletico’s stand and an unlikely hero in the stands of the Burnley/Chelsea game. Plus, an updated version of our power rankings, a song for France’s hottest young striking prospect and the best bromance in soccer: Jermain Defoe and Bradley Lowery.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes !

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: