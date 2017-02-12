Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta de Vigo: Fernando Torres Scores Wondergoal

GOAL

Antoine Griezmann netted a dramatic late winner as Atletico Madrid edged out Celta Vigo 3-2 at Vicente Calderon.

Diego Simeone’s side were looking to move back into the La Liga top four on Sunday, and reclaimed a Champions League berth in the closing stages.

Atletico Madrid's last 4 goals in #LaLiga:



Fernando Torres ⚽️

Fernando Torres ⚽️

Fernando Torres ⚽️

Fernando Torres 🅰️



Incredible finish. pic.twitter.com/yTLJF5vXOJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 12, 2017

Proceedings were frantic throughout the first half and both sides scored early on – Celta taking the lead as Gustavo Cabral pounced on a goalkeeping error, before an acrobatic Torres levelled with one of the goals of the season.

He was, however, to then fail from the spot on the half-hour mark as he struck his effort against the crossbar.

Atletico were made to pay the price for failing to convert their chances when John Guidetti put Celta back in front.

Yannick Carrasco levelled matters again four minutes from time and Griezmann pounced two minutes later to snatch all three points.