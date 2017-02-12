Las Palmas 0-1 Sevilla: Joaquin Correa Strikes Home Late Winner

OMNISPORT

Jorge Sampaoli's substitutions worked a treat as Joaquin Correa's first LaLiga goal fired Sevilla to a 1-0 win at Las Palmas.

Correa had been on the pitch for less than four minutes when he latched onto fellow substitute Vicente Iborra's flick-on to find the net with just 10 minutes to play in Gran Canaria.

Las Palmas had not lost a home league game in 15, a run stretching back to last season, and they carved out plenty of chances on the Sevilla goal, but Sergio Rico made a couple of fine stops and Alen Halilovic was off-target after a jinking run through midfield.

Sevilla had been uncharacteristically sloppy in possession, with coach Jorge Sampaoli bouncing on the touchline with every stray ball.

But Correa stepped up to secure another late show for Sevilla, who remain within three points of leaders Real Madrid after winning for the first time in three league games.