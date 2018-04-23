Español
Football Crazy

C'e Scudetto - Football Crazy Episode 62

Naaaaaapoli stay in the hunt, Wenger calls it a day, Barca romp to the King's Cup and Mou's men end Tottenham's title hopes.

On this week's Football Crazy, a last-gasp goal keeps Napoli in the title chase, the Wenger era draws to an end at Arsenal, Iniesta makes his 'final' curtain call for Barca, as Mou and Conte gear up for a Wembley showdown. Plus, kudos to Valverde, the 5 Stripes contain Zlatan and Memphis takes more names.

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

Copa del Rey Soccer Manchester United Arsene Wenger Napoli podcasts footballcrazy
