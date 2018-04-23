C'e Scudetto - Football Crazy Episode 62

On this week's Football Crazy, a last-gasp goal keeps Napoli in the title chase, the Wenger era draws to an end at Arsenal, Iniesta makes his 'final' curtain call for Barca, as Mou and Conte gear up for a Wembley showdown. Plus, kudos to Valverde, the 5 Stripes contain Zlatan and Memphis takes more names.
