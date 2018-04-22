Sevilla president Jose Castro is "worried" about the club's form after Saturday's 5-0 Copa del Rey humiliation at the hands of Barcelona, casting doubt on the future of under-pressure coach Vincenzo Montella.

Barca were comfortable and emphatic winners at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, as Sevilla were crushed and never looked like causing an upset.

It was the sixth time this season Sevilla conceded five goals in a match, four of which have come since Montella replaced Eduardo Berizzo in December, while they have failed to win any of their last eight in all competitions.

But Castro says a "cool head" needs to be kept, with the club's hierarchy set for a board meeting on Tuesday.

"We are in contact with Montella," Castro told reporters upon his return to Seville on Sunday.

"We are worried about the situation. We will continue talking, but experience tells me that we must keep a cool head.

"On Tuesday at the board meeting we will take the decisions. The board will take the measure it believes can provide ahead of the last five matches."