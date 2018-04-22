Napoli kept their Serie A title hopes alive in the most dramatic fashion in Turin on Sunday, Kalidou Koulibaly powering home a match-winning header in stoppage time against Juventus to move his side within one point of the Bianconeri.

It looked as though Juve were going to preserve their four-point advantage with four games to play and edge closer to a seventh successive Scudetto only for Koulibaly to throw the race wide open.

The biggest match of the season produces the biggest moment of the season. Koulibaly's 90th minute winner blows the title race open.



Juve 85 pts

Napoli 84 pts — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) April 22, 2018

Compounding Juve's last-gasp defeat is the fact Massimiliano Allegri's men arguably have the tougher run-in of the two sides, with the Derby d'Italia away to Inter coming up next Saturday, and a clash with Champions League semi-finalists Roma awaiting in the penultimate round of fixtures.

2 - Juventus have lost 2 Serie A home games in the Serie A 2017/18, one more than in the previous 4 top italian leagues campaigns. Hit. #JuveNapoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 22, 2018

Napoli, meanwhile, seeking to win a first Scudetto since 1989-90, when they were inspired to a second title in four seasons by the great Diego Maradona, visit Fiorentina next weekend hopeful of seizing on any further slip-ups from the leaders.