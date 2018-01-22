Español
Blood and Guts - Football Crazy Episode 50

Blood, sweat and braces at the Bernabeu, PSG come a cropper without Neymar and Lazio show they don't need a Ciro.

On this week's Football Crazy, the crew applaud Ronaldo's blood sacrifice, Rakitic's new do, and Lyon's stubbornness. Plus, Serie A makes up for lost time after the winter break, there's No Easy Way Out for Sanchez, and Neymar runs scared (allegedly).

