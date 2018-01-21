OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a late brace in Real Madrid's 7-1 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna, only to leave the field covered in blood and peering into a mobile phone.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a picture of frustration, passing up simple chances as Gareth Bale turned the match emphatically in Madrid's favour on the back of Adrian Lopez's 23rd-minute opener for Depor.

Ronaldo made it 5-1 by converting Casemiro's cross from close range and a brave header from Lucas Vazquez's centre gave him a sixth LaLiga goal of the campaign.

AND ANOTHER!!!!@Cristiano takes one for the team, but gets a second goal for his efforts. pic.twitter.com/fQb9Bd6YAy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018

It came at a price, as Fabian Schar's boot left the 32-year-old with a nasty cut above his left eye.

Looking like a prize-fighter rather than a prize-winning forward, Ronaldo was led from the field by Madrid's doctor and borrowed a phone that seemingly belonged to the medic to inspect the damage – surely an act more concerned with surgery than selfies.

🤕🤳@Cristiano, míralo por el lado positivo: Curitas CR7 💰 pic.twitter.com/w3kHPuv5MQ — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 21, 2018

After the match, head coach ZInedine Zidane confirmed stitches were required but played down fears over his star man's condition.

"Cristiano has a cut, they have done two or three stitches. He is fine, it is just that," he told reporters.