Stanton Welcomes Culture Change With Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton officially transitioned to pinstripes, leaving the Miami Marlins for the New York Yankees, and the MLB All-Star is excited.

The newly acquired Yankees slugger was presented with his number 27 jersey on Monday after his trade from the Marlins was finalised earlier that day.

Stanton said he is optimistic about his future with the Yankees – who reached the American League Championship Series in 2017 – during his introductory news conference.

"This is going to be a great new chapter in my life and my career so I want to thank everyone involved to get this done," Stanton said.

"I'm very excited to be here and be part of the Yankees. I'm looking forward to stepping up in this winning environment and winning culture and I'm happy to be here."

Stanton, who did not want to be part of a rebuilding team, cited the "young dynamic group" of players as his reason for agreeing to a trade with New York after prospective deals with the San Francisco Giants and the St Louis Cardinals fell through.

The reigning National League MVP thanked the Marlins fans he left behind in an Instagram post Monday as he praised "the city that adopted me at 17 with open arms."

The Yankees acquired Stanton and cash considerations from the Marlins for infielder Starlin Castro, right-hander Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers.

Stanton, 28, batted .281 last season as he led MLB in home runs (59), RBIs (132) and slugging percentage (.631) in 2017.

