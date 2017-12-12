Español
Giancarlo Stanton Rips 'Unprofessional' and 'Circus Times' with Miami Marlins

New York Yankees recruit Giancarlo Stanton did not hold anything back in talking about former team the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Giancarlo Stanton vented his frustration with the Miami Marlins as he farewelled the MLB franchise for the New York Yankees.

Reigning National League MVP and All-Star Stanton was all smiles at his introductory news conference on Monday.

The slugger praised the Yankees' "winning culture" as a reason he approved the blockbuster deal. 

Stanton also thanked the Marlins, the city of Miami, team-mates, coaching staff and fans in an Instagram post earlier on Monday, but added, "I've always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional, circus times there!"

 

Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me. I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there! Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be! Stay positive & much love ! ————————————— As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE🔥🔥 I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit 🗽

The 28-year-old added that in his discussions with team officials, he shared his opinion that the line-up could be competitive, but management wanted to rebuild.

"We spoke about the direction of the team,” Stanton said. "I wanted us to go forward and advance with the pitching staff.

"I thought our line-up was legit and we needed help with our pitchers, to add and not subtract. The way they wanted to go was subtract.

"It's almost a guaranteed losing season to take away from that line-up."

Stanton's final advice to Marlins fans: Be prepared for more losing, do not give up on the team, but "Maybe watch from afar if you're going to watch."

