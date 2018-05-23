Champions League final- Real Madrid Vs Liverpool, What time is it, TV Channel, How to watch online, streaming information, team news, predicted line ups

Mitch Freeley

Real Madrid faces off against Liverpool in the Champions League Final, in a match which will pit Mohamed Salah against Cristiano Ronaldo at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Saturday evening. It’s been a long road to the final with both sides, with Liverpool started their Champions League campaign back in August with a play-off against Hoffenheim.



Whilst for Los Blancos, they are looking to pick up a third consecutive European crown. An unprecedented feat in the Champions League era. The two sides have previously met in the 1981 European Cup Final, which saw Liverpool run out 1-0 winners. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Date- Saturday 26th of May

Channel- 11HD

Kick off- 9:45 pm (Mecca)

Stadium- Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

Real Madrid is looking to secure a record third consecutive Champions League crown. Zidane’s side has certainly shown their fragilities in the competition this season, with the 3-1 group stage defeat to Tottenham & the 3-1 quarter-final second-leg defeat to Juventus perfect examples that they can be vulnerable defensively.



Cristiano Ronaldo will yet again be the man to watch for Madrid, as they attempt a historic Champions League treble. The Portuguese star has scored 15 goals in the competition, and went on a scoring run of 12 consecutive games a new record in the Champions League. Having not scored in the semi-finals, Ronaldo will be eager to find the back of the net in Kiev and write his name in the history books.



In team news, Zidane has no major injury concerns and has a fully fit side to choose from. Wingback Dani Carvajal & Isco should play some part in having missed out of the semi-final second leg against Bayern.

Predicted team- Real Madrid

Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Vasquez, Benzema, Ronaldo.



Liverpool has been playing some scintillating attacking football on route to the final, with the trio of Firmino, Mane and Egyptian star Mohammed Salah leading the line with some distinction for the Reds. Defensively, Liverpool has had their moments in this campaign with the 4-2 semi-final second leg defeat to Roma a stark reminder that they will have to show some caution in Kiev.



Although with the attacking talents of Firmino, Mane & Salah expect Liverpool to flood forward in the early exchanges. The attacking trio has scored 31 of Liverpool’s 40 goals this campaign this season which is 77.5% of their goals in the competition. Expect one of them to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.



In team news, Liverpool’s only long-term injury is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and it’s widely expected that Klopp will go with the same side that did him well in the second-leg against Roma.

Predicted team- Liverpool

Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the Champions League final. As ever, you can watch all the action and build up from the Olimpiyskiy Stadium live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

