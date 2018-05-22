Mitch Freeley

Real Madrid is the undisputed kings of the Champions League and will be looking to lift the famous trophy for the thirteenth time in their illustrious history. Now only Liverpool stand in their way in claiming yet another European Cup when they face off on Saturday evening at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Real Madrid is synonymous with the European Cup, and are going for their third consecutive Champions League crown, a feat that has never been achieved since the competition was rebranded. Real have won Europe’s top club competition more than any club a record 12 times. Whilst their closest rivals AC Milan are five cup wins behind them with 7.



Los Blancos dominated the European Cup from the very beginning, winning the first five editions of the competition from 1955-1960. Victories over Stade De Reims, Fiorentina, AC Milan, Reims and Eintracht Frankfurt set the tone for the Spanish side.



Central to this domination was Madrid’s Argentinian striker Alfredo Di Stéfano. Nicknamed the blonde Arrow, the prolific forward scored in all five of the European Cup finals during the period and is considered to be one of the greatest players to adorn the white shirt of Real.

Whilst the 1960 victory, a 7-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt was hailed as one of the greatest football matches of all time which saw Di Stéfano grab a hat-trick and legendary Hungarian forward Ferenc Puskás score four as Los Blancos blew away their German opponents.



Real tasted defeat for the first time in a European Cup final two years later after a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Benfica, and lost in the final again in 1964 losing 3-1 to Inter Milan.



Glory followed two seasons later as Real picked up their sixth European Cup, coming from a goal down to beat Partizan Belgrade in 1966 final. Once again Los Blancos were kings of Europe. However, it wouldn’t be 15 years until they reached another final.



Real met Liverpool in the 81 final in Paris, having beaten Spartak Moscow and Inter Milan on route to the final. Real were confident of picking up a seventh European Cup but came unstuck thanks to a late goal from Liverpool left-back Alan Kennedy. Los Blancos will be certainly be hoping to avoid the same fate when the sides face off in Kiev on Saturday.



It was a mammoth 17-year wait before Real Madrid would grace the European Cup final again, now which had been branded as the Champions League. Los Blancos reached 1998 final in Amsterdam, by beating German sides Bayern Leverkusen & Borussia Dortmund in the knock-out stages. In their way was a Juventus side who boasted the likes of Del Piero, Edgar Davids and former Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Striker Predrag Mijatović was the hero for Real scoring midway through the second half to claim their seventh European crown.



Two seasons later, Real found themselves in the final again this time against Valencia the first time that clubs from the same country had faced off in the European cup final. Los Blancos eventually ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Raul, Fernando Morientes and a memorable volley from English winger Steve McManaman. Real had eight European Cups.



Just two years later, and Madrid had yet another European Cup in their trophy cabinet. With a 2-1 victory over German side Bayer Leverkusen at Hamden Park. The final will be fondly remembered for the winning goal scored by Real Boss Zinedine Zidane who’s technically perfect volley deservedly settled the contest.



It would be twelve years until Real Madrid completed “La Decima” their tenth European crown. Where they would face off against city rivals Atletico in 2014 final in Lisbon. The tie itself was full of drama with Diego Godin putting Atleti into the lead. The title looked all but set, but Sergio Ramos grabbed a stoppage-time leveller to force the tie into extra time. Extra-time goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo secured a 4-1 win as Los Blancos made history again.



Again, both Real & Atletico faced off in the 2016 Champions League final which was held at the San Siro in Milan. The contest again was a tight, nervous affair with Sergio Ramos scoring the opener which was to be cancelled out by Carasco in the second half. The tie went all the way to penalties and Los Blancos scored all of their spot kicks to run out 5-3 winners. A first Champions League win as a manager for Zinedine Zidane.



Real made history again last season in the European Cup, becoming the first side in the Champions League era to win back-to-back titles. They faced a Juventus side who had impressed on route to the final in Cardiff.



Los Blanco’s took an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before an overhead kick from Mario Mandžukić levelled the contest. Goals in the second half from Casemiro, Asensio & Ronaldo put the gloss on a 4-1 win, as Real won back to back Champions League titles.



Now Zidane's side is on the brink of history and could be the only side ever in the Champions League to win three straight titles. Liverpool stands in their way, but can Madrid’s enduring class in the competition ensure a thirteenth European Crown. You can find out on Saturday as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the Champions League final, as ever you can watch the final Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.