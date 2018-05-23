Salah- Liverpool’s Egyptian King targeting Champions League glory

Mitch Freeley

Not many people would have thought that Mohamed Salah would have had the season that he had when he sealed his 37.7million pound move to Liverpool from Roma last summer. Flash forward ten months and Salah is on the brink of Champions League glory with his side, scoring 46 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Having already won a host of individual awards for his goal scoring antics this season, including the PFA Player of the year award. On Saturday evening, the Egyptian winger gets the chance to lift his first trophy with Liverpool when they face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Champions League has been a happy hunting ground for Salah and is joint level goal scorer with strike partner Roberto Firmino finding the back on 11 occasions so far. Salah set the tone in the Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim scoring the third in a 4-2 second leg victory.

Goals followed in the group stages, with the Egyptian finding the back of the net against Sevilla, Maribor and Spartak Moscow. However it was in the knockout stages that Salah was really to make his mark.

It started with Porto, as the striking trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane combined to score five goals. Salah grabbed the second on the half-hour mark, to help the rout.

Salah also found the back of the net in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City slotting in the opener with 12 minutes on the clock in a 3-0 victory. Liverpool diligently held on in the second leg, and Salah effectively settled the tie in his side's favour sprinting away on the break to score a leveller on the evening. Liverpool went on to progress 5-2 on aggregate against the Premier League leaders.

Up next for Salah was the challenge of former club Roma. Fresh from being crowned the PFA Player of the year, the attacker put in yet another sublime display scoring a stunning opener and chipping in the second in the first half. Ever the professional, Salah declined in celebrating against his former side.

Salah may not have found the back of the net in the second leg in Rome. However, the Egyptian’s pace was critical in stretching the play against the Italians and will be again as Liverpool look to take Los Blancos on the counter in Kiev.

After a sensational season for Salah for Liverpool, the 25-year old attacker must focus for arguably the biggest game of his club career. Should the Egyptian playmaker player a decisive role in the Kiev final, then another individual honour could be awarded. The Ballon d'Or. Can Salah fire Liverpool to Champions League glory? As ever you can watch all the action from Saturdays final via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.