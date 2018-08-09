Mitch Freeley

Right! It's time for me to head out, I'll have a bash updating all the latest deals on the blog in the next few hours! It's been a hoot, but I need to lie in a darkened room. See you over the weekend for Premier League Live Update fun! Bye!

Fulham still interested in Andre Zambo Anguissa, the 22-year could be signed for a record £22.3 million fee. Watch this space!

Boom! Fulham making moves again! Joe Bryan has signed on from Championship side Bristol City. A solid left-back. Good news!

So TEN deal sheets have been submitted to the Premier League, so we have a bit of time to get some extra deals over the line. Fulham have a few players to sign. Let's see what happens!

Danny Ings heading to Southampton on loan? That looks like a lovely bit of business on paper. A deal sheet has been submitted to the Premier League, they will have two hours to get the deal done!

Last minute Fulham goalkeeper news! The West London club have signed Sevillia keeper Sergio Rico on loan.

"I’m very happy, really pleased to have signed for the oldest club in the Premier League. I’m excited to start training, to meet all my teammates and, above all, to enjoy the season that starts this Saturday." - @sergiorico25



🧤 #HISTÓRICO pic.twitter.com/LyDDgfagWm — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 9, 2018

Everton news! Barcelona has confirmed that Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes is heading on loan to Everton, the Toffees have yet to confirm the deal, but it's done!

Brighton have signed Dan Burn, and then immediately loaned him back to Wigan. That's a bit strange. He's recovering from a foot injury... but still.

Just like that we have a LIVE ONE! Huddersfield has just announced the signing of Isaac Mbenza on loan. Lovely job Terriers!

✅ #htafc has completed the loan signing of Belgium Under-21 international Isaac Mbenza from French Ligue 1 club @MontpellierHSC.



🗣️ David Wagner: “When we first spoke, it’s clear that he is a real winner."



➡️ https://t.co/HbVtuxwtXH (AT) pic.twitter.com/s4bOEAlq54 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 9, 2018

The TRANSFER Window is closed! Although a few more deals will creep through in the next few hours! We will update as we go!

EVERTON DONE DEAL! Barcelona has announced that Yerry Mina has moved to Everton! What a deadline day for the Toffees! Scenes!

❗ [LATEST NEWS] Agreement with @Everton for the transfer of Yerry Minahttps://t.co/YMyWm4thOR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2018

Under ten minutes to go! Will any last minute drama?! Everton is waiting on a few bits of business...

RIGHT! DONE DEAL! After plenty of huffing and puffing, Bernardo is an Everton player. He's signed a four year deal with the Blues. Speaking on the deal... Bernado revealed that Marco Silva was the man to convince him.

“I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me"

It's been a long old day here on the Live Updates. A quick round-up of the DONE DEALS heading into just under 15 minutes.

Victor Camarasa joins Cardiff on loan

Leander Dendoncker joins Wolves on loan

Filip Benković signs on at Leicester City

Lucas Perez joins West Ham

Mateo Kovacic joins from Chelsea on loan

Just 20 or so minutes to go... Remember deals can be done two hours after the deadline providing the two sides can get the paperwork over to Premier League HQ. Will we be seeing some late drama? I hope so!



Oh Hello, last-minute transfer action! Everton are in the mix to sign four players! FOUR PLAYERS! Blimey! Everton need to get a move on, just under 30 minutes to get their business done!

Fancy a slice of European transfer news? Former Blackburn stalwart Nikola Kalinic (Remember when he was kicked out of the Croatia team after the first game of the World Cup) has moved to Atletico Madrid.

Nikola Kalinic will join our club on a permanent transfer from @acmilan. Welcome, Nikola!🔴⚪🔴

➡ https://t.co/JZuuQ13KYS#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/JDB5wgzolH — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 9, 2018

Just like clockwork, Kate Mason is on hand with an update with under an hour to go!

Richard Keys raising an important point here. Knowing the crazy money teams are paying for panic buys is fun. I wonder if Manchester United will be throwing their cash around on a defender heading into the final 45 or so minutes.

‘Undisclosed fee’ Why? Clubs shouldn’t be allowed to get away with that. We want to know who costs what. It’s part of the fun when a player is signed. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) August 7, 2018

*Just under one hour to go Klaxon* Live Premier League deadline day antics on HD11 right now. Although, let's be honest I know you want to be here with me...

The clock is ticking... ⏰



Tune into 📺 HD11 now for LIVE coverage of the @premierleague's #DeadlineDay!



Out and about? Follow our live blog 👉 https://t.co/PxWK8hdUlY#beINPL pic.twitter.com/M65WhFGBnb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 9, 2018

An unwanted stat for Spurs fans. If Tottenham doesn't sign a player. They will be the first EVER side not to pick up a player since the transfer window came in. Still, they have tied down Harry Kane. It's not all bad.

Cardiff in the market for another midfielder?

Not content with the capture of Victor Camarasa , it seems that Cardiff is on the verge of picking up Irish midfielder Harry Arter on loan from Bournemouth. Remember when he hit that absolute peach against Manchester City last season? Anyway. Kate Mason has been all over the transfer deadline dealings and she's back with some more updates!

Zuma Zooming off to Everton?

We have some Everton news! It's a left-field shout with Kurt Zuma of Chelsea linked with a loan deal. Kate Mason has the latest.

West Ham seemed to have done their business now. With Lucas Perez signed up from Arsenal, why don't you check out their season preview.

Two Hours left!

Can you feel the tension, right deep down in the pit of your stomach? Of course, you can't but still. Plenty of deals to be done. I think two players into Everton is likely. Bernardo & Mina should be done in time? Right? In the meanwhile. Look at Bernardo's little face!

Just minutes later, Kate Mason is in the studio sharing that big old Dendoncker deal! We are not wasting any time here at beIN SPORTS during Transfer Deadline Day!

Dendoncker deal for Wolves!

Wolves have signed Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht on an initial season loan deal. It's turning into a busy window for the newly promoted side! Why don't you check out their Premier League Preview!

HOLD THE PHONE!

Oh, it's getting into that awkward lull in proceedings. All quiet on the transfer front. Still plenty of questions we need to get answered...

Will Man United get someone, ANYONE in central defence?

in central defence? Has Daniel Levy turned his phone off?

Can Everton seal the deals for Mina & Bernardo?

All should be revealed soon... maybe?

Time is running out for United.

That mad Mourinho trolley dash for a central defender seems to be running out of steam. Godin, Maguire, Boateng & Alderweireld have all been linked and as of now, no news yet. Regardless, expect some moaning from Mourinho.

Everton Update!

Still, time for Everton to get a few new players in before the deadline. Columbian international Yerry Mina is having a medical in Barcelona, and Brazilian midfielder Bernard has been rumoured to be close to joining. Adam Partlington from Grand Old Team has had his say on the potential toffee deals!

"I'm pretty optimistic that we'll get both Mina and Bernard over the line, but I'm not sure about Andre Gomes. However, all of the noises sound positive so I'll sit tight. This is lining up to be our best window in years and it looks like more of the deadwood will be shown the door too! Seeing Everton be more decisive is beautiful!"

More Spurs sorrow

Almost like magic, our reporter Kate Mason has a Spurs Update... Look away now if you expected any new signings for Tottenham... because it looks unlikely!

Spurs?! Anyone?!

Just over 3.5 hours till the window closes (I'm avoiding the phrase slams shut) it's very quiet for Tottenham fans. They have made NO signings so far this window. Will this change in the next few hours?! Although Daniel Levy did well in signing Harry Kane to a new long-term deal. Still, a new face could be a major boost for Spurs who are set to be moving into a brand new stadium in a few weeks time.

Bluebirds bag Camarasa

Another done deal! Promoted side Cardiff City have signed Victor Camarasa on loan from Real Betis. The midfielder recently represented Spain at U21 level. Neil Warnock will be pleased!

Signed, Sealed and Delivered.

Thibaut Courtois has joined Real Madrid for a reported £35million (which seems like a bargain in today's market)

Wrap time!

Kate Mason with all the latest transfer dealings!

Manchester United defender News!

Yep, the gift that keeps on giving. Our man on the scene Matt Critchley has this to say on the last-gasp defender grab from Jose Mourinho.

"Mourinho says he’s not confident of doing a deal today. 5 hours to go. United definitely after a Centre half and have expressed interest in Diego Godin today but Atletico said no straight away. Godin has a low buyout clause but is likely to sign a new contract and stay at Atletico. Maguire, Boateng & Alderweireld the other targets."

Some quotes from Claude Puel on Harry Maguire

"He has come back with a smile. Harry is a fantastic man. He showed his quality with the national team, He came back with a good spirit and attitude." Could that big smile of Maguire be heading up to Old Trafford? As Manchester United are increasingly looking desperate in their hunt for a central defender. More on that to come.

Over in Spain, Thibaut Courtois is set for his big reveal at Real Madrid, expect the quotes when we get them!

Could Paul Pogba be on the move today? The French midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, the player profile below can give you a handy idea on the skills of Poggy, who enjoys changing the colour of his hair which is apparently a thing now.

New defender at Leicester!

Croatian centre back Filip Benković has signed a five-year deal at the King Power stadium. Does this leave space for Harry Maguire to move to Manchester United?!?

Lucas Perez joins West Ham

You heard me! Former Arsenal man Lucas Perez is a West Ham player, and signs a three year deal with the East London club. The Irons just announced the deal with a fantasy football inspired video, which is nice.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy? pic.twitter.com/Wl0Ul9VifT — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 9, 2018

Kovacic deal confirmed!

Chelsea has confirmed the loan deal for Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid, it's part of the deal that saw Thibaut Courtois head to Los Blancos. Speaking on the deal, the 24-year old midfielder said;

‘I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling. I will try to do my best for this club. It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough but I am sure the coach and my new team-mates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season.’

*Jose Mourinho Klaxon* more updates from the miserable I mean the special one who is speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League opener against Leicester. He's not predicting any transfers happening.

"I am not confident. The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market. I have to focus on the players I have and the next few matches."

That's a strong ruse from Mourinho, throwing that line out. I still think United are in the market for a centre back.

It's all go in the beIN SPORTS office... I'm contemplating a second coffee... Meanwhile, Spurs have not made a signing *yet* but are linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy absolutely loves a deadline day deal, who can forget that move for Fernando Llorente last season? This Premier League preview, with some red hot insight from beIN SPORTS presenter Kate Mason, is a useful bit of reading.

Right, so what is going to happen at Manchester United today? They have been linked with a move for a central defender. Toby Alderweireld & England hero Harry Maguire. This handy Premier League preview on United could be a useful primer ahead of all the drama unfolding today.

Breaking Neymar news... Jack Prescott believes he has spotted the PSG star sniffing around the bins of a well-known fast food outlet in South London. As rumours go, it's pretty unbelievable, but it is transfer deadline day... anything could happen. Although I'm firmly putting this one in the "never going to happen" pile.

Just seen Neymar hanging round the bins at the back of Brixton McDonald’s #beINPL — Jack Prescott (@JackPrescott86) August 9, 2018

We have our first DONE DEAL! Yep, that's right! Man City have picked up Australian teenager Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City! Iranian born Arzani played for the Socceroos in Russia. Don't expect the 19-year old winger to be strutting his stuff in the Premier League anytime soon, as noted on their website they are "exploring a development pathway for Arzani, and a further announcement regarding a loan to progress his career will be made in the coming days". Scottish champions Celtic is a possible option for the player.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Daniel Arzani from @MelbourneCity! #mancity pic.twitter.com/55SoNc8qRK — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 9, 2018

I love the smell of transfer gossip in the morning! Hello, welcome to the Live Updates for Transfer deadline day in the Premier League! I will be with you all the way to 19:00 pm to keep you up to date with all the latest comings and goings in the Premier League, and a selection of European leagues. Will Manchester United get a defender in? Will Jose Mourinho ever be happy again? Will Tottenham sign a player? All these questions and more will be answered! We should have a few surprises along the way today, as ever we would love to hear from you on any rumours or reaction. Be sure to use the tag #beINPL and i'll try my best to get them up on the blog! Anyway! Let's get this transfer-deadline-day party started!