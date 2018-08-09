beIN SPORTS Premier League Preview-Wolverhampton Wanders, Live Streaming Information, League Prediction, Transfer News, How to watch online, Premier League streaming

Mitch Freeley

After storming to the Championship title last season Wolves will be quietly confident of beating the drop and thriving in the Premier League.

Backed by wealthy Chinese owners with connections to super-agent Jorge Mendes, the Midlands club has added to their already strong Championship side by adding quality to the spine of the side in the form of Portuguese internationals Rui Patricio & Joao Moutinho. Whilst in attack the accusation of Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica looks like a clever purchase.

Manager Nuno Espírito Santo has coached in Spain and his native Portugal but really hit his stride in leading Wolves back to the Premier League. A fiery presence on the touchline, Santo will be relishing the challenge at the top table of English football, providing he can rally his squad (which includes seven players from Portugal) then a comfortable mid-table finish is certainly possible.

Transfers (At the time of publication)

In- Adama Traore [Middlesbrough] £18m, Rui Patricio [Sporting Lisbon] Free, Raul Jimenez [Benfica] Loan, Benik Afobe [Bournemouth] £10m, Willy Boly [Porto] £10m, Jonny Castro Otto [Atletico Madrid] Loan, Joao Moutinho [Monaco] £5m

Out-Ben Marshall [Norwich] Undisclosed, Sherwin Seedorf [Bradford] Loan, Harry Burgoyne [Plymouth] Loan, Benik Afobe [Stoke] Loan, Aaron Collins [Colchester] Loan, Roderick Miranda [Olympiakos] Loan, Prince Oniangue [Caen] Undisclosed, Jonathan Flatt [Scunthorpe] Free, Hakeem Odoffin [Northampton] Free

First Five Premier League Fixtures

12/08/18 Wolves Vs Everton -15:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

18/08/18 Leicester City Vs Wolves 17:00- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

25/08/18 Wolves Vs Man City-14:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

01/09/18 West Ham Vs Wolves-17:00- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

16/09/18 Wolves Vs Burnley-15:30- beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Fan View-Wolves Fancast- @WWFCFancast Listen to the Podcast on Soundcloud- www.soundcloud.com/wolvesfancast

How has the summer Transfer window been? So far so good. Wolves made sure they tied down key loan players from our Championship winning season into permanent deals, such as Diogo Jota from Athletico Madrid and Willy Boly from Porto. Apart from these, we have also brought in Raul Jiminez on loan from Benfica and the coup of them all, Rui Patricio from Sporting Lisbon. Perhaps there might be a bit more drama with the Patricio signing given the uproar from Sporting Lisbon over his transfer, but he could be the coup of the season.



Player to watch? The main man, Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder set the league alight last season with his outrageous goals. Only 6 on the score sheet, but each one would be a goal of the season in any year. However, it is his passing ability, calmness on the ball and ability to create opportunities out of nothing that will get Wolves fans hearts racing and opposition fans palms sweating.

How's the manager going to do? Hopefully, pretty well. Nuno Espirito Santo has just signed an improved deal. He is a fiery character on the touchline but has a heart that bleeds old gold and black. He has brought about a squad unity not seen down our parts for many years. He brings out the best in his players and they fight for every inch for him. He has improved existing players at the club and continues to improve the way we play. Here's hoping he continues to evolve Wolves, rather than being poached to do so elsewhere.

What would be a dream season for your team? A top ten finish would be grand. Many fans are expecting a top six finish given our resources and football agent connections, but we have to be realistic. The initial aim will be to stay up. We're a newly promoted side but we have the ability and style to surprise a few of the established order. Many critics believed at the end of last season that this side would easily finish mid table in the Premier League. Bring in some quality additions and who knows?

Premier League finish? A mixture of peaks and troughs throughout the season. 9th.

beIN SPORTS Prediction- 8

(Note this is an average of the predictions from the beIN SPORTS team)

You can watch Live & Exclusive coverage of Wolves Premier League season with beIN SPORTS Connect.



