It’s safe to say that the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign is going to be one to remember for Tottenham. After spending last season at Wembley, Spurs are set to move into a brand new 62,062 seater stadium. However, will the move inspire Pochettino’s young side to kick on to the next level? Or will the financial restrictions that come from building a new stadium hold back the development of the side?

To date, it’s been an unusually quiet transfer window with at the time of writing no signings of note. You could argue that the best piece of business done by Daniel Levy was to tie down Pochettino & Harry Kane to new long-term deals. After his goal-scoring antics for England, the focus will be again on Kane to deliver goals, and it will be interesting after a long summer if Kane can break his personal hoodoo of not scoring a Premier League goal during August.

Dele Alli is also set for a big season, the midfielder failed to shine at times last season after starting his career so well at Spurs. If Pochettino can get more consistent performances from the 22-year old, Spurs are more than capable of finishing in the top four, for yet another season.

Transfers (At the time of publication)

In- None

Out- Keanan Bennetts [Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed, Anton Walkes [Portsmouth] Undisclosed



Fan View- Kate Mason @kvlmason on Twitter

How has the summer transfer window been? That's a pretty quick one to answer: empty. Toby Alderweireld moving to Manchester United could bring in £60million I'd put towards Anthony Martial. But United don't want him playing for a competitor so that's probably a non-starter. Jack Grealish was another potential signing when Villa was heading for administration, but the new owners say they want to rebuild with their best players. That said, Daniel Levy loves a last-minute deal and I’m hopeful he can sign someone, anyone by the 9th of August deadline.

Player to watch? Hardly a niche tip but it'll be exciting to see how Kieran Trippier's role expands after he was instrumental in England's World Cup run. Also, watch out for Luke Amos - one of our youth players – he has looked fantastic in preseason and is now in talks over a new contract. It would be great to see him break into the first team and Pochettino says he has a good chance. Especially with no signings on the horizon.

How’s the manager going to do? Most fans love Pochettino and his great strength is how he builds a team with what he's got. Watching Jose Mourinho tantrum his way to a busy transfer window at Old Trafford, you couldn't help think Poch needs to kick up more of a fuss to get players in before the window closes. Plus we don't know how long the delayed World Cup players will take to get back into form, and Spurs had nine in the semis alone. Interested to see if he deploys a 4-1-4-1 to spread the depth. He'll keep the ship steady in the new stadium and continue to build like the lovable taskmaster he is.

What would be a dream season for your team? Doesn't everyone answer this the same? The treble: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. Back down to earth... pretty much any silverware would make my year. More than a decade since that League Cup win, we want an open-top bus parade around the new stadium.

Premier League finish? Three top-three finishes in a row is our best run of form since the 1960s. However, seeing the other top six clubs add to their squads all summer while our chairman is busy buying toilets for the new White Hart Lane makes me uneasy. Thinking 5th.

