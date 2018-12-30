Wood fires to ease pressure on Dyche

Following three successive defeats, including a 5-1 loss to Everton last time out, goalkeeper Joe Hart took the hit for Burnley's torrid form, with Tom Heaton coming in for a first Premier League start since September 2017.

And that change paid dividends, with Burnley's solid foundation setting the stage for Wood to open the scoring 15 minutes in before McNeil netted his first goal for the club.

Wood and Ashley Barnes wasted gilt-edged opportunities to wrap up the points, but their misses did not prove costly as the Clarets eased some of the mounting pressure on Sean Dyche.

Burnley could have been ahead early on had Barnes kept his cool from McNeil's cutback, before Heaton was called into action by Angelo Ogbonna's header.

Heaton played his part in Burnley's opener, heading the ball into Ashley Westwood who picked out Ashley Barnes, with Wood on hand to hammer home from his strike partner's knock down.

Burnley had its second in the 34th minute, McNeil volleying in from Westwood's cross, before squandering the chance to double his tally by drilling wide from close range.

The Clarets should have put the game to bed after the restart, but Wood flapped at a simple finish while Lukasz Fabianski pulled off a wonderful save to deny Barnes.

Fabianski was beaten moments later, only for Wood to drill wide of a gaping goal, although it was Heaton who would have the final say, making a brilliant stop to tip Andy Carroll's header onto the crossbar and ensure there would be no grandstand finish.