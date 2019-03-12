Premier League
Ligue 1

Di Maria dazzles as PSG bounces back

Paris Saint-Germain began the process of putting another UEFA Champions League collapse behind it as it eased to a 4-0 Ligue 1 win at relegation-threatened Dijon.

AFP

Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thomas Tuchel's men have again been left to lick its wounds after a European disappointment after surrendering a 2-0 first-leg lead against Manchester United in the last 16, losing 3-1 at Parc des Princes last week.

The inquest into its latest meltdown in Europe's biggest club competition will go on, but PSG did at least continue its procession to another Ligue 1 title in style at Stade Gaston-Gerard on Thursday (NZDT).

Kylian Mbappe, who said he has had trouble sleeping in the aftermath of the United defeat, had a goal sandwiched by fine finishes from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria - the latter a wonderful free-kick - as PSG moved 17 points clear of Lille at the top of the table.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's second league goal for the club added gloss to the scoreline in second-half injury time.

Any hope Dijon had of furthering PSG's misery was dented after just seven minutes, when two markers allowed Marquinhos to head home a Di Maria corner at the near post.

The host did not lack the confidence to press in search of a quick response and Wesley Said flashed a long-range effort of wide before Mbappe was thwarted by an impressive Runar Runarsson save at the other end.

Mbappe did double the lead five minutes before half-time, however, bundling home Layvin Kurzawa's low left-wing delivery into an empty net after Runarsson failed to deal with it.

Just five minutes after the restart Di Maria extinguished any lingering Dijon hopes by bending a free-kick in off the right-hand post.

Mbappe was less fortunate as he struck the woodwork late on, but there was more misery for Dijon, who remain in the relegation play-off spot, as Choupo-Moting slid home a fourth in the 92nd minute.

News PSG Football Ligue 1
Previous Wolfsburg coach Labbadia to stand down
Read
Wolfsburg coach Labbadia to stand down
Next Aguero, Sane show no mercy as City buries Schalke
Read
Aguero, Sane show no mercy as City buries Schalke

Latest Stories