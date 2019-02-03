Canales' penalty dents Atletico's title hopes

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga title hopes were dealt a huge blow as Sergio Canales' penalty claimed a 1-0 win for Real Betis.

With LaLiga leader Barcelona having drawn a day earlier, Atleti knew that a victory would have taken them to within three points of Ernesto Valverde's side.

But Atleti failed to make Barca pay for its slip-up, and having been denied by a spectacular stop from Jan Oblak early on, Betis struck when Canales slotted home from 12 yards out in the 65th minute following Filipe Luis' handball.

Diego Simeone will likely point to debutant Alvaro Morata having had what looked to be a clear penalty claim turned down earlier in the second half, while Antoine Griezmann hit the woodwork, but that was the most Atleti could muster as they suffered their first LaLiga defeat since September.

Atleti had Oblak to thank three minutes in, its goalkeeper lunging to his right to sensationally keep out Zouhair Feddal's header.

Oblak's save proved the highlight of a sluggish first half, but Atleti came out with renewed vigour after the interval, adamant it should have had a penalty in the 55th minute.

Morata drew an awkward sliding challenge from Feddal in the box, only for the referee to award a corner, with VAR not used to review the incident despite Atleti's protestations.

Atleti's luck got worse 10 minutes later – substitute Filipe Luis handling in the area, with Canales making no mistake despite Oblak diving the right way.

Griezmann curled a sublime strike onto the frame of the goal moments later, but Betis held firm to inflict a damaging blow to Atleti's title challenge.