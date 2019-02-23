Blades beat Baggies to move into second

Only one point separated the two sides before this clash at The Hawthorns, but Kieran Dowell's 14th-minute goal ensured that gap has now widened to four.

Dowell headed home from Martin Cranie's cross to give the Blades an early lead before Marvin Johnson missed a chance to double the advantage.

West Brom laid siege on the United goal for much of the second half but was unable to find a way through, with Jay Rodriguez seeing a late effort disallowed for deliberate handball.

Victory lifts Chris Wilder's men back above Leeds United on goal difference and into the automatic promotion places, with the Blades sitting just two points behind leader Norwich City.