Reus resumes Dortmund training

The Germany international has not played for the Bundesliga leaders since their DFB-Pokal defeat to Werder Bremen on 6 February (NZDT), missing a number of key fixtures.

Dortmund drew with Hoffenheim and Nurnberg without their talisman and also lost the first leg of its UEFA Champions League last-16 clash with Tottenham 3-0.

But after restoring their three-point lead at the top of the table with victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, Lucien Favre's men were boosted by the sight of Reus in training at the start of the week, with the club posting pictures of him during a session on their official Twitter account.

Dortmund visits Augsburg on Saturday, before welcoming Spurs for the return leg in Europe.