Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – Poland vs England - Preview



England will be looking to make it six wins from six as they head to Poland in what will be arguably their toughest test in Group I.

Poland lies in second place behind England, and will be looking to inflict the first defeat of the campaign to the Three Lions. Paulo Fonseca’s side has hit eleven goals in their last two World Cup qualifiers although these did admittedly come against minnows San Marino and Albania.

Poland also boast an impressive record at home in World Cup qualifiers and have won the last seven games, the last time the Poles lost on home soil was in 2013 against Ukraine.

Robert Lewandowski was unavailable the last time the two sides met at Wembley when a late goal from Harry Maguire secured the win for England. The FC Bayern striker has been in irresistible form domestically and has found the back of the net on five occasions in just three Bundesliga starts.

In team news, Lewandowski is a certainty to lead the line, Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik will return after being rested against San Marino. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is facing a late fitness test whilst Grzegorz Krychowiak is likely to anchor the center of the park in his absence.

Poland Predicted Team

Szczesny; Dawidowicz, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Moder, Linetty, Rybus; Buksa, Lewandowski

When –Wednesday 8th September 2021

KO – 21:45

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

England will be looking to continue their perfect start to qualification after winning all six of their qualification games so far. Last time out a second-string Three Lions comfortably defeated Andorra 4-0.

Poland will pose a stern test for the Euro 2020 finalists, but Gareth Southgate will be confident his side can get the win and open up a commanding eight point lead at the top of the group.

Whilst Poland boasts an impressive record in home World Cup qualifiers, the same could be said for England away from home. The Three Lions are on a 12 game winning streak away from home in World Cup qualification games and interestingly their last defeat came away to Ukraine in 2009.

In team news, expect plenty of changes from the side that got the better of Andorra. Harry Kane is almost certain to return to lead the line. Harry Maguire and John Stones will slot back in central defence, whilst Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling are likely to get the nod in attack. Despite scoring on his birthday last time out, Bukayo Saka will have to settle for a place on the bench.

England Predicted Team

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, you can catch the match with beIN SPORTS.