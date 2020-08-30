US Open 2020: Unnamed player withdrawn at Flushing Meadows due to positive COVID-19 test

An unnamed player withdrawn from the US Open on the eve of the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

It was reported on Sunday that world number 22 Benoit Paire had returned a positive COVID-19 test at Flushing Meadows.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed one player would miss the grand slam after contracting the virus but did not reveal their identity.

"A player has tested positive for COVID-19 at the US Open and has been withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic," a USTA statement said.



"The USTA, together with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mount Sinai Health System, confirmed a positive test result for a player.

"In accordance with New York State Department of Health requirements, and in alignment with CDC guidelines and the tournament health and safety protocols, the player has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days.

"In addition, contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone must quarantine for 14 days."

The vast majority of players are staying in a bubble at the famous New York venue for the first major since the tennis season ground to a halt in March due to the pandemic.