US Open 2019: Serena 'not necessarily chasing' Court's grand slam record

Winning grand slams, and not the pursuit of Margaret Court's record, is the focus for Serena Williams after she again missed out on a major title at the US Open.

The 23-time grand slam champion suffered her fourth defeat in four major finals since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter as she was beaten 6-3 7-5 by teenager Bianca Andreescu at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

It means she remains behind Court's record tally of 24, with many sure to question how many more opportunities the American will have to potentially surpass that mark and definitively secure her status as the greatest of all time.

However, speaking in a post-match media conference, Williams indicated the thought of overtaking Court has not been on her mind.

The 37-year-old said: "I'm not necessarily chasing a record. I'm just trying to win grand slams.

"It's definitely frustrating, you know. But for the most part I just am still here. I'm still doing what I can do."

Asked if the losses have become easier to accept, Williams replied: "Absolutely not. I definitely can say that I'm not really happy, but I have to, like, take it one moment at a time.

"I honestly didn't play my best. I could have played better. That's the only solace that I can take right now."