العربية
English
UEFA Super Cup
US Open

Brilliant Tiafoe sends Nadal crashing out of US Open

By

Frances Tiafoe of the United States pulled off a stunning upset to send Rafael Nadal crashing out of the US Open fourth round on Monday.

Reuters

Tiafoe, the 22nd seed, produced a scintillating performance to beat 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory sends Tiafoe into a quarter-final meeting with Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.
 

US open Nadal Frances Tiafoe
Previous Swiatek becomes first Polish woman to reach US Ope
Read
Swiatek becomes first Polish woman to reach US Open quarter-finals
Next
-

Latest Stories

>