Tiafoe, the 22nd seed, produced a scintillating performance to beat 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The victory sends Tiafoe into a quarter-final meeting with Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.
Brilliant Tiafoe sends Nadal crashing out of US Open
Tiafoe, the 22nd seed, produced a scintillating performance to beat 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US open Nadal Frances Tiafoe