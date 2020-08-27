You can feel what Camavinga does - Deschamps says teenager merits France selection

Eduardo Camavinga merits his call-up to the France squad because the difference he makes at Rennes can already be seen, according to Didier Deschamps.

Teenage midfielder Camavinga was named in the team to face Sweden and Croatia in the Nations League next month after Paul Pogba tested positive for coronavirus.

At 17 years and nine months old, he could become the youngest France player since World War Two and the first born in the 2000s to turn out for Les Bleus.

Camavinga made his Rennes debut as a 16-year-old in April 2019 and made 25 appearances last season as the club qualified for the Champions League, having sat in third place when Ligue 1 was curtailed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but is expected to remain at Rennes for the 2020-21 campaign.

"Maybe it's a little early but what he does on the field, it's felt," Deschamps said upon announcing his France squad on Thursday.

"With Rennes, it's different when he's on the field and when he's not there."

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano were also selected by Deschamps for the first time.

"I like his [Aouar's] technical quality: dribbling, assists, goals. He is showing more consistency," said the France boss.

"He is an attacking midfielder who can play centrally or off a wing – he is much less a defensive player.

"We've followed [Upamecano] he was close to getting called up. He is very physical and has a great presence.

"With what he was able to do in the Champions League, I felt it was the right moment. It's up to him to keep this level."