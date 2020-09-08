Greenwood apologises to Southgate for 'embarrassment' after breaking protocol

Mason Greenwood has apologised to England manager Gareth Southgate for breaking coronavirus protocols in Iceland and vowed to learn from his mistakes.

Greenwood, 18, and Phil Foden, 20, were excluded from the Three Lions' squad after it emerged they had ignored coronavirus-prevention protocols in Iceland following England's 1-0 Nations League win on Saturday, when both men made their senior debuts.

The pair had to remain in Reykjavik as the rest of the squad travelled to Denmark after an Icelandic website published a story where Foden and Greenwood appeared to be shown in a Snapchat video posted by one of two Icelandic girls they were said to be socialising with.

The country's self-isolation rules prohibit such meetings, with England only granted certain exemptions so they could play in Saturday's match.

Greenwood and Foden were unable to train with the squad on Monday as a result of the meeting and were ordered to stay behind in Reykjavik before travelling home separately.

The Football Association (FA) has launched a full investigation into the matter and, following a statement from Greenwood's club Manchester United in which his actions were condemned, the teenager has released a public apology of his own.

"Having now had the chance to reflect on what's happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused," Greenwood said in a statement posted to United's website.

"It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

"In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

"Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

"I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from."