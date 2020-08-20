Ansu Fati and Adama Traore called up to new-look Spain squad

Barcelona rising star Ansu Fati has been called up to the Spain squad for next month's matches against Germany and Ukraine.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is also included, having missed out on making his international debut last November due to injury.

In something of a fresh-faced squad, head coach Luis Enrique has also added Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, who has been on loan at Leganes.

There are also places for new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres, Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and Sevilla full-back Sergio Reguilon, another Madrid loanee.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been left out and there are no players from Atletico Madrid in the squad.