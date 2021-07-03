UEFA Euro 2020

Ukraine vs England - LIVE



Confirmation from Carrie Brown on the sides!





Team news is in! Jadon Sancho is handed his first start at Euro 2020, whilst Mason Mount returns to the side. Sako is not on the bench after suffering a knock in training.



England have stepped out in Rome!





So here we go! The big one! Ukraine vs England! Who are you backing to reach the semi-finals?



What about Ukraine! All eyes will be on head coach Andriy Shevchenko the legendary striker had an ill-fated time in the Premier League with Chelsea can he get some revenge tonight?

Happy to be back in Rome and playing the quarter-finals at the Olimpico Stadium… it will be a great emotion! 🏟💙💛 — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) July 2, 2021



England are primed and ready to go! Will they be able to get the job done away from Wembley?



We don’t want to stop here 👊



Tonight: a chance to book a spot in the last four at #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/j65HnwWyHz — England (@England) July 3, 2021



It's a hot day in Rome! England have been out early getting used to the conditions!



Our second game of the day will see Ukraine take on England in Rome! Gareth Southgate & the squad have been getting used to the conditions!



Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Ukraine vs England. A big night in Rome, as both sides battle it out to reach the final four at Euro 2020. This is brand new territory for Ukraine who have never been to a quarter-final of a European Championships whilst England will be looking to reach a semi-final on home soil for the first time since 1966. Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game.