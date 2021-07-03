UEFA Euro 2020

Confirmation from Carrie Brown on the sides!
Jadon Sancho is in for England! @CarrieBrownTV has the team news from Rome. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #UKRENG— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 3, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/7SkUf2Eq58
Team news is in! Jadon Sancho is handed his first start at Euro 2020, whilst Mason Mount returns to the side. Sako is not on the bench after suffering a knock in training.
Your #ThreeLions to take on Ukraine in tonight's #EURO2020 quarter-final in Rome! 👊 pic.twitter.com/QinwBH2W52— England (@England) July 3, 2021
England have stepped out in Rome!
England step out at the Stadio Olimpico to a warm reception!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 3, 2021
🦁🦁🦁
🎥 @CarrieBrownTV #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #UKRENG
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgcc3v9 pic.twitter.com/GVdr1zk5yH
So who are you backing to progress tonight? Vote now!
So here we go! The big one! Ukraine vs England! Who are you backing to reach the semi-finals? #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #UKRENG— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 3, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ
What about Ukraine! All eyes will be on head coach Andriy Shevchenko the legendary striker had an ill-fated time in the Premier League with Chelsea can he get some revenge tonight?
Happy to be back in Rome and playing the quarter-finals at the Olimpico Stadium… it will be a great emotion! 🏟💙💛 @EURO2020 @uafukraine 🔜 #UkraineEnglandhttps://t.co/zHuQBwJ9O4 pic.twitter.com/0437OecZx1— Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) July 2, 2021
England are primed and ready to go! Will they be able to get the job done away from Wembley?
We don’t want to stop here 👊— England (@England) July 3, 2021
Tonight: a chance to book a spot in the last four at #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/j65HnwWyHz
It's a hot day in Rome! England have been out early getting used to the conditions!
Our second game of the day will see Ukraine take on England in Rome! Gareth Southgate & the squad have been getting used to the conditions!@CarrieBrownTV has the latest team news from outside the Stadio Olimpico. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 3, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/CYdiUZsnt8
Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Ukraine vs England. A big night in Rome, as both sides battle it out to reach the final four at Euro 2020. This is brand new territory for Ukraine who have never been to a quarter-final of a European Championships whilst England will be looking to reach a semi-final on home soil for the first time since 1966. Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game.