UEFA Euro 2020

England vs Denmark - Live Stream



Match Report





England reached their first European Championship final as an extra-time goal from Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Three Lions had lost their only previous two semi-finals in the competition – against Yugoslavia in 1968 and Germany in 1996 – but Kane stroked home after his initial penalty had been saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the 104th minute to ensure they will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Mikkel Damsgaard had put Denmark ahead on the half-hour mark with a superb free-kick before Gareth Southgate’s side pulled level before the break when Simon Kjaer bundled into his own net under pressure from Raheem Sterling.

England were unable to find a winner inside 90 minutes, but Kane secured a memorable win at the second time of asking to set up a mouth-watering clash against Roberto Mancini's Azzurri at the weekend.

Sterling scuffed a shot straight at Schmeichel after cutting in from the left early on, while Martin Braithwaite had an effort deflected wide at the other end following a poor throw by Jordan Pickford.

England struggled to get a foothold in the game for much of the opening half hour and were duly punished when Damsgaard whipped a free-kick past Pickford from 30 yards, ending a run of 691 minutes without conceding for Southgate's men.

Sterling fired straight at Schmeichel from six yards as England belatedly woke from their slumber, before they pulled level in the 39th minute when Kjaer turned into his own net from Bukayo Saka's low cross.

A full-stretch Schmeichel pawed away Harry Maguire's header at the start of the second period, while a Luke Shaw cross flashed wide after taking a heavy deflection off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

England dominated the second half, taking nine shots to Denmark's one, but they were unable to find a goal that would have prevented extra-time.

Kane was denied by Schmeichel from a tight angle at the start of the additional period and the Denmark goalkeeper was called into action again soon after to push away substitute Jack Grealish's powerful strike.

Schmeichel thought he had got the better of Kane again, the Leicester City man keeping out his weak spot-kick after Sterling had been brought down by Joakim Maehle, but the England captain slotted the rebound into an empty net to send Wembley into raptures.





Live Updates







Arsene Wenger has had his say on small players at Euro 2020!

"This is the tournament of the small players!"



Arsène Wenger has noticed a interesting tactical tweak at Euro 2020 could that hand England and Raheem Sterling a advantage tonight?!#beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/f3kBzg64li — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 7, 2021



Team news is in! As expected Bukayo Saka comes in for Jadon Sancho!





Denmark look very relaxed during their pre-match walk!



Matt Critchley has the early team news! Nothing has been confirmed yet!



Bukayo Saka is expected to come back into the side and England will play in a 4-3-3! @MattCritchley1 shares the expected England team for tonight! #beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/yRbDBe0A9s — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 7, 2021



The last time England played Denmark at a major tournament it went pretty well...



Throwing it back to our last meeting with Denmark at a major tournament!



Let's hope for more of the same at @wembleystadium this evening 🤞pic.twitter.com/OJI7nh0IAD — England (@England) July 7, 2021



The Three Lions are on their way to Wembley!





So Carrie Brown is early at Wembley! Plenty of England fans will be present!



The last time Denmark came to Wembley they came away with a 1-0 win! 👀



England will be banking on plenty of home support with 60,000 mainly home fans in the stadium! @CarrieBrownTV has the latest! #beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/nEPh8Vb5EW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 7, 2021



Good evening! Time for the big one! England vs Denmark in the semi-finals at Euro 2020. Will England end the years of hurt and reach a major final for the first time since 1966? Or will Denmark echo the team of 1992 that went all the way to win the title. Join me for the build up, team news and live commentary of the game.