Gianluigi Donnarumma was Italy's hero as he saved from Bukayo Saka to clinch a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over England after a 1-1 draw in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Jordan Pickford saved two of Italy's spot-kicks, yet it was his counterpart who came up with the goods to clinch the Azzurri's second European Championship title.

It was a night that started so well for England, with Luke Shaw scoring the quickest goal in a Euro final.

Yet mounting Italy pressure told when Leonardo Bonucci scored midway through the second half, and after late substitutes Marcus Rashford hit the post and Jadon Sancho failed to beat Donnarumma in the shootout, Saka fell foul of Italy's goalkeeper as England suffered heartbreak on home soil.





Good evening! Time for the big one! Italy vs England in the Euro 2020 final! Can the Italians get the job at the home of English football or will England arrest 55 years of hurt to win a major international trophy for the first time since 1966? Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from the final.