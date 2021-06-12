Watch Wales vs Switzerland with beIN SPORTS



Live Updates





He hasn't played much this season at Liverpool this season, can Xherdan Shaqiri help Switzerland?





Could Gareth Bale be retiring after Euro 2020?



Could Gareth Bale be waving goodbye to football after Euro 2020?



Gianfranco Zola thinks it's a pity that the talented Welsh attacker is not giving his best at 31. #WALSUI #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020



Over on beIN SPORTS MAX 3! We are ramping up for Wales vs Switzerland.





The Swiss team news is in! No surprises in Premier League favourites Granit Xhaka & Xherdan Shaqiri starting.

🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Vladimir Petković opts for a three-man back line for Switzerland...



🇨🇭 Main man for the Rossocrociati = ______@nati_sfv_asf | | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021



Wales have arrived!





Team news is in! Ramsey and Bale start and it seems that Kieffer Moore has got the nod in attack.



Good afternoon! 2016 Euro semi-finalists Wales take on Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020. Join me for all the build-up, team news and updates from Baku.