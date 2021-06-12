Watch Wales vs Switzerland with beIN SPORTS
Live Updates
He hasn't played much this season at Liverpool this season, can Xherdan Shaqiri help Switzerland?
Will a well rested Xherdan Shaqiri make the difference for Switzerland today? #WALSUI #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 12, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/FbSMqx7MWy
Could Gareth Bale be retiring after Euro 2020?
Could Gareth Bale be waving goodbye to football after Euro 2020?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 12, 2021
Gianfranco Zola thinks it's a pity that the talented Welsh attacker is not giving his best at 31. #WALSUI #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/SCBnX7mLYL
Over on beIN SPORTS MAX 3! We are ramping up for Wales vs Switzerland.
Day 2 of Euro 2020! Let's go!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 12, 2021
Gianfranco Zola and @GullitR joins @richardajkeys and Andy Gray on beIN SPORTS MAX 3. #WALSUI #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/QCN8DqcD1U
The Swiss team news is in! No surprises in Premier League favourites Granit Xhaka & Xherdan Shaqiri starting.
🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Vladimir Petković opts for a three-man back line for Switzerland...— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
🇨🇭 Main man for the Rossocrociati = ______@nati_sfv_asf | | #EURO2020
Wales have arrived!
Mae Cymru wedi cyrraedd.— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 12, 2021
The dragons are in the stadium.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/4qAaGCUfrJ
Team news is in! Ramsey and Bale start and it seems that Kieffer Moore has got the nod in attack.
YN CYNRYCHIOLI CYMRU— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 12, 2021
🏴 v 🇨🇭
It’s time to make our country proud.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #CmonCymru | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/fFxldh6nWI
Good afternoon! 2016 Euro semi-finalists Wales take on Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020. Join me for all the build-up, team news and updates from Baku.