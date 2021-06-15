France vs Germany - Live Stream!

Match Report

Mats Hummels' Germany comeback was marred by an own goal as Euro 2020 favourites France started their campaign with a 1-0 victory in Munich.

Hummels, who scored the winner when Germany knocked France out of the 2014 World Cup, had been in international exile since 2018, yet his return hardly went to plan as he turned into Germany's net 20 minutes into the Group F encounter.

Joachim Low's side never seemed to settle against France's press, and were perhaps fortunate to see Antonio Rudiger go unpunished for a possible bite on Paul Pogba.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema had goals disallowed for offside, but Les Blues – who also hit the post through Adrien Rabiot – were not made to pay as they went unbeaten in a Euro opener for a ninth straight time.

A scrappy opening should have been punctuated by a France goal, yet Paul Pogba sent a free header over after meeting Antoine Griezmann's excellent corner.

Making his 100th start for Germany – the first goalkeeper in the nation's history to do so – Manuel Neuer had to parry Mbappe's strike as France purred.

France soon had their opener, however. Mbappe was well placed to finish from Lucas Hernandez's cross, but instead it was Hummels who sliced into his own net with Germany's defence caught cold by an exquisite Pogba pass.

Thomas Muller wasted an immediate chance to equalise, before Pogba seemed to complain Rudiger had bitten him, though the replays were inconclusive.

France looked all set to double their lead early in the second half, only for Rabiot to hit the near post from close range after ignoring a simple pass to the waiting Griezmann.

Rabiot's chance kicked Germany into gear – Serge Gnabry's volley skidding off the turf and just over Hugo Lloris' crossbar.

A delayed offside flag denied Mbappe a spectacular solo strike in the 66th minute, before the Paris Saint-Germain star skipped beyond Hummels with ease.

To his credit, Hummels recovered with a last-ditch tackle, and though Benzema then had a goal on his major tournament comeback disallowed, three-time champions Germany failed to make their good fortune count.







Live Updates

Pitchside Lothar Matthäus is confident Germany can do something tonight!

"The last two weeks have changed lots! We will show that today!"



A pre-match chat with German legend @LMatthaeus10 🇩🇪 who is very bullish on the chances of Die Mannschaft today! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FRAGER



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/AL6irbwqW3 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 15, 2021



The love for N'golo Kante is real in the beIN SPORTS studio!



"He is getting better and better!"



A little more on N'Golo Kanté, Gianfranco Zola thinks that when the midfielder is asked to sit back, France will lose something from their game! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FRAGER



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/PAv78HGJMf — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 15, 2021



Sensational support from Hungary, who gave Portugal a real run for their money today!





Now for France! Karim Benzema starts in what looks like a very strong side!



The team news is in! First up Germany! Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels start!

Time to vote! Will the French dominate? Or will Germany pull off an upset against one of the favourites for Euro 2020?



A huge match for the final game of the day! Who are you backing? 🥳#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FRAGER



Live Blog - https://t.co/uxw82DHyux — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 15, 2021





Munich is looking magical in the sunshine!



Half-time in the other game in Group F, Portugal are currently being held to a 0-0 draw with Hungary.



HT@MLSZhivatalos 0@selecaoportugal 0



No goals yet in Budapest, the fans at a capacity Puskás Aréna have certainly played their part. Portugual have squandered plenty of chances!#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #HUNPOR — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 15, 2021



Nothing like getting the flag out to support your country! Germany has caught Euro 2020 fever!

Flags out! Kits out! 🖤❤️💛



🤳 Send us your pictures of support using #DieMannschaft and we will share some of the best before kick-off! ⚽🇩🇪#GER #EURO2020 #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/0IYHow9S3G — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 15, 2021



France surely have one of the most stacked teams at Euro 2020! Can they go all the way this time around?



So away we go! A massive game in Munich to round off the first round of games at Euro 2020! Should Germany have sacked Joachim Löw before the tournament?



A look forward to the game of the night, France vs Germany!



Do the Germans have a lame duck coach in Jogie Löw?@richardajkeys thinks the World Cup winning coach should have been fired BEFORE Euro 2020! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FRAGER



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/My5qEhAzhh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 15, 2021



Good evening! Welcome to the beIN SPORT Live Blog for France vs Germany! Group F is the group of death, and this contest between former European champions looks to be a good one! Join me for all the build-up, team news and even some live video from the Allianz Arena.