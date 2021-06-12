Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium made a strong start to Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Lukaku celebrated his 10th-minute first goal by shouting a message of support into the camera for his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen, who is awake in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during Denmark's game against Finland.

Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, wrapped up an impressive win with Thomas Meunier's 34th-minute effort and Lukaku's late second.