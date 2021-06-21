العربية
English
Euro 2020
UEFA Euro 2020

Russia 1-4 Denmark: Hjulmand's side seal last-16 spot with sensational win

Russia 1-4 Denmark: Hjulmand's side seal last-16 spot with sensational win

Getty Images

Denmark remarkably booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a stirring 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen on Monday. 

After losing 1-0 to Finland – a game overshadowed by the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen – and 2-1 to Belgium, Denmark's hopes of making the knockout stages were slim before the clash at the Parken Stadium. 

Kasper Hjulmand's side delivered a sensational display, though, to claim a first win of the tournament – and seal second spot in Group B courtesy of Finland's defeat to Belgium – Mikkel Damsgaard and Yussuf Poulsen putting them 2-0 up before the hour mark. 

Artem Dzyuba pulled one back for Russia from the penalty spot, but Denmark secured a thrilling victory late on thanks to goals from Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle, sparking jubilant scenes in the Danish capital and setting up a showdown with Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday. 

Highlights Denmark Russia UEFA European Championship
Previous Ukraine 0-1 Austria: Baumgartner winner books Wemb
Read
Ukraine 0-1 Austria: Baumgartner winner books Wembley date with Italy
Next Finland 0-2 Belgium: Lukaku on target as Red Devil
Read
Finland 0-2 Belgium: Lukaku on target as Red Devils top Group B

Latest Stories

>