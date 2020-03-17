Euro 2020 Postponed for a Year due to coronavirus

UEFA has announced that Euro 2020 will be suspended for a year as a result of the spread of the coronavirus across the continent.

Initially the Norwegian FA confirmed the move. “Uefa has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year.”

However, now UEFA has confirmed the news in a brief statement on their website.

"The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed."

Whilst UEFA added that all games including the Champions League and Europa League are indefinitely postponed until further notice.

"All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice. The UEFA EURO 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation."

This years edition of the tournament had been slated to start between June 12 and July 12 across twelve countries in a pan-continental version of the competition.