Salzburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt (3-6 agg): Silva double secures Basel clash

Andre Silva scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt battled to a 2-2 draw at Salzburg in their delayed Europa League last-32 second leg to progress 6-3 on aggregate.

A storm warning saw the clash in Austria put back until after Friday's round-of-16 draw, in which the winners were paired with Basel. Frankfurt's Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Sunday was subsequently postponed.

Eintracht were unable to weather an early deluge of Salzburg pressure, as captain Andreas Ulmer inspired home hope as he thrashed beyond Kevin Trapp into the top-left corner.

Silva nodded a crucial away goal on the half-hour mark, and the hosts – shorn of the talents of January departees Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino – scarcely looked capable of scoring the three they would require after the break to force extra-time.

They got one through Jerome Onguene's header from a corner with 19 minutes remaining but were then caught on the counter, Silva expertly picking out the top-right corner from 20 yards.