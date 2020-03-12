Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Late Bailey strike puts Bundesliga side in control

Substitute Leon Bailey scored late on as Bayer Leverkusen beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg to take control of the tie.

Bundesliga side Leverkusen entered the match in fine form and made that count as they opened up a two-goal lead thanks to Kai Havertz and Charles Aranguiz.

Highly rated midfielder Havertz opened the scoring from a penalty that was contentiously awarded by referee Szymon Marciniak and Aranguiz fired in a second after 67 minutes.

But Rangers pulled one back through George Edmundson and were pushing for an equaliser when dealt a sucker punch by Bailey's fine finish two minutes from time.