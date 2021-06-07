Arsene Wenger has labelled England as one of the favourites for Euro 2020 and has hailed the creative potential of the Three Lions in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS.

Wenger believes that Gareth Southgate will have issues in finding his best team, with so much talent available in the squad.

"When you add all the offensive talent together, you would say that Gareth Southgate has a headache picking his forward players."

Jordan Henderson picked up some vital minutes in the 1-0 win over Romania last night since picking up a groin injury in February. The former Arsenal boss believes the Liverpool captain can be a key man for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

"I hope for England when a guy like Henderson comes back because he has the hunger, he is a leader as well. And he has a long, good vision, a long, long vision, and it is important to find the strikers with long balls as well in big tournaments."

The fitness of Harry Maguire remains a major concern for England, heading into the opening group game against Croatia. Whilst England have plenty of attacking options, Wenger hopes that Gareth Southgate can get the mix right defensively if England can go all the way to lift Euro 2020.

"The problem for Gareth Southgate will be to find good defensive stability. He has been himself, a defender. He's very aware, that this is his biggest challenge."

