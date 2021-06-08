Arsene Wenger believes that the golden generation of Belgium need to "turn up" if they are to lift Euro 2020. The Red Devils finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the former Arsenal boss believes it is the final chances for this group of players.

"I think it's the last chance for Belgium for many reasons. Maybe one of the main ones is that the defenders are ageing. Alderweireld, Vertonghen, has been an important part of that solidity of the block at the back. Kompany has gone. And they were the core of the strengths of this team."



Whilst Roberto Martinez is sweating on the fitness of influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, although Wenger is hopeful that Eden Hazard can have a tournament to remember.



"There's still a good offensive potential, but Hazard, who is such an important player, nobody knows how he will turn up. But sometimes, sometimes players who were injured a long time in the season have massive tournaments. So if Hazard can come back in very good physical shape, he can be dangerous."



Whilst the Belgians are blessed with attacking talent, Arsene Wenger believes it is now or never with an ageing backline.



"Lukaku can always score goals. And then you have De Bruyne, we have Tielemans. They have a good technical level, but with the age of their defenders, I must say, they must grab this chance. They have done extremely well in the World Cup. Now, if you want to go a level higher up, turn up."

Can Belgium go all the way at Euro 2020? Follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.