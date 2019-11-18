Switzerland and Denmark have qualified for Euro 2020 on Monday evening, Switzerland eased passed minnows Gibraltar 6-1 to book their place at Euro 2020, whilst Denmark's 1-1 draw away to Ireland was enough to see Åge Hareide's reach the continental finals.

The Swiss needed a victory to confirm their spot the tournament, made a perfect start when Cedric Itten opened the scoring with ten minutes on the clock. The Basle striker made no mistake from close range, turning in the cross from Reuben Vargas.

Vargas scored the second goal five minutes into second half to end the contest. The 21-year old turned the ball into the bottom right corner, for his first-ever goal for his country.

Christian Fassnacht eventually turned in the third goal to hand Vladimir Petković’s side a commanding 3-0. That joy was to be short-lived as Gibraltar scored only their third goal of the qualification campaign, as substitute Reece Styche gave something for the minnows to shout about.

However any hopes of a fightback were quickly quashed as Loris Benito turned in a fourth, followed by a second from Cedric Itten and a sixth goal of the evening from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as the Swiss sealed their place at a European Championships for a fifth time.

Denmark became the second automatic qualifier from Group D after grinding out a 1-1 draw to seal their place away to fellow qualification rivals Ireland.

Mick McCarthy’s side dominated possession for vast swathes of the contest, but failed to really trouble the visitors. Midfielder Conor Hourihane came closest for Ireland with a drive that was easily saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

In a game that lacked much quality, it was a moment of magic from Henrik Dalsgaard that opened the scoring. A floated cross from the right-back picked out Martin Braithwaite who stretched to toe-poke the ball past Randolph.

Ireland pushed for a leveller and found parity through Matt Docherty to set up a grandstand finish as his header flew in at the near post to give Ireland hope. McCarthy’s side rallied in the final moments, launching crosses into the box which were batted away by the Danish backline.

Still the night belonged to the 1992 winners who held out against the late aerial bombardment to qualify for the tournament.

